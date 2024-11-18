Primary suspect in TMC worker’s murder during Bengal bypolls arrested: Police

The primary suspect involved in the murder of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker on November 13 at Jagatdal in Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district during the by polls was arrested, police said. The murder took place at a tea stall around 9am when by election at the adjacent Naihati seat was underway. (Representative file photo)

The principal suspect, identified as Sujal Prasad, was arrested along with two associates involved in the murder. The firearms used in the crime were also recovered from his home.

“Ashok Shaw, the deceased, was an accused in the 2020 murder of Akash Prasad, Sujal’s brother. Shaw was arrested in 2020 but later released on bail. Sujal wanted to take revenge,” Alok Rajoria, Barrackpore police commissioner told media persons.

“Three men came walking and fired at Shaw when he was having tea at the roadside shop. The assailants also threw a bomb before escaping,” Rajoria said.

The bypoll at Naihati after former minister Partha Bhowmick, who represented the seat, won the Barrackpore Lok Sabha election earlier this year defeating Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) sitting MP Arjun Singh.

“The murder took place within 50 mt of Bhatpara police station. This exposes the condition of law and order at Jagatdal,” Arjun Singh said.

Elections were held at Sitai (SC), Madarihat (ST), Naihati, Haroa, Midnapore and Taldangra because the incumbent MLAs were elected to the Lok Sabha. Five of these seats were won by TMC in 2021 while Madarihat was bagged by BJP.