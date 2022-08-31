Recruitment of primary school teachers during TMC regime under scrutiny: Report
The ED has reportedly sought details of a few thousand candidates, who were appointed as primary school teachers since 2011, from the West Bengal Board of Primary Education
The recruitment of all primary school teachers in government-run schools during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime has now come under the scanner of federal agencies.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reportedly sought details of a few thousand candidates, who were appointed as primary school teachers since 2011, from the West Bengal Board of Primary Education.
Two central agencies – the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the ED – are probing into the alleged recruitment scam in state run schools from primary sections to class 12.
The ED is probing into the money laundering case.
“We have already written to all the district primary school councils to submit the details of all the appointees within two days including their name, address, roll number of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and in which primary school they were recruited as teachers,” said a senior official of the state primary education board.
Also Read: ED summons TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, sister-in-law in coal smuggling case
At least three TET exams were held in the TMC’s regime in 2012, 2014 and 2017.
Allegations of irregularities in the recruitment process had mainly surfaced about the 2014 exam.
The federal agencies are also probing into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of teachers through the School Service Commission (SSC).
Partha Chatterjee, who was the state education minister between 2011 and 2021, has already been arrested.
The ED also recovered ₹50crore cash and jewelry from two flats of Chatterjee’s close associate Arpita Mukherjee.
TMC legislator and former chairman of the state primary education board Manik Bhattacharya was also questioned by the ED.
Earlier this year, he was removed from the chairman’s post on the orders of the Calcutta high court for his alleged involvement in the recruitment scam.
TMC MP Santanu Sen was surprised the ED was looking into this matter.
“It is surprising that the ED, which usually probes into money laundering, is now looking into appointment of teachers,” the TMC MP said.
BJP leader Rahul Sinha said ED’s probe will help in ascertaining more facts related to the recruitment case.
“Those who were dillydallying in sharing information all these days about teachers’ recruitments have now become hyperactive to give information after the ED started its probe and a few persons were arrested. More skeletons will stumble out,” said Sinha.
-
After two years, Shimla-Delhi flight resumes on September 6
In what could give a fillip to tourism in Himachal Pradesh, Alliance Air, the Government of India-owned air carrier, will resume flight operations on the Delhi-Shimla route from September 6 after more than two years. The flight will depart from Delhi at 6.25am and reach Shimla at 7.35am. The return flight will start at 8am and land in Delhi at 9.10am. The introductory all-inclusive fare for Delhi-Shimla and Shimla-Delhi will be ₹2,480 per head.
-
Training program to stop bleeding of accident victims launched in Bengaluru
A leading medical college here, along with few other institutions, on Tuesday launched a programme to train volunteers or anyone to stop bleeding of accident victims. The programme is designed to encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help a victim with a bleeding wound before professional help arrives, it was stated at the launch.
-
Water on roads, power cuts at homes: Bengaluru civic mess after overnight rain
Not just those who were out on the roads, even people at their homes - especially people living close to the key Outer Ring Road - faced massive power disruptions. A resident of Mahadevapura, Suvarnalekha Ravi, speaking to HT, shared her experience. Residents of some posh gated societies too faced the impact of flooded roads. Long power outages too tested the patience of residents.
-
Just one third of trees transplanted last three years survived: Delhi forest dept
New Delhi: Only one-third of the 16,461 trees transplanted in the national capital over the last three years have survived, according to data submitted by the forest department to the Delhi high court. The data shows that only one infrastructure project in Delhi that involved transplantation of trees could meet the Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy's survival rate threshold of 80%. The Delhi Tree Transplantation Policy was officially notified in December, 2020.
-
Bihar law minister stripped of portfolio a day before anticipatory bail hearing
Bihar law minister Kartikey Singh was on Wednesday given the sugarcane industry portfolio, the cabinet secretariat department notification said. This development comes a day before the scheduled hearing on the anticipatory bail application of the minister in the Nitish Kumar government's cabinet. The hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of Kumar in an abduction case is scheduled for Thursday. BJP did not hold back in taking a dig at the government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics