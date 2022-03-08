Reopen Visva-Bharati hostel immediately: Calcutta HC tells vice-chancellor
KOLKATA: The Calcutta high court on Tuesday asked Bengal’s Visva-Bharati university authorities to reopen its hostel immediately as demanded by students and ordered the police at Santiniketan in Birbhum district to be present when the court’s order is carried out, lawyers aware of the development said.
The students have been staging an agitation since February 28 demanding reopening of the hostel that was closed down during the Covid-19 pandemic. Two police constables and two representatives of the students’ union should be present when the locks are removed, Justice Rajasekhar Mantha ruled after hearing a petition filed by vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakrabarty. Chakrabarty’s lawyers told the court that the agitation has created an impasse.
Set up in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore at Santiniketan in Bolpur town, Visva-Bharati is Bengal’s only central university and the Prime Minister is its chancellor. The campus witnessed a long agitation last year as well when 3 students were expelled on disciplinary ground. The expulsion order was withdrawn after the court intervened.
On Tuesday, Justice Mantha observed that the vice-chancellor cannot escape his responsibilities as an administrator.
On Monday, the court asked Birbhum district police superintendent Nagendranath Tripathi to file a report on the situation at Visva-Bharati. Tripathi was also asked to attend the hearing.
When the vice-chancellor’s petition was first heard on March 3, the court said it would not intervene in the agitation since students have the right to carry out movements in support of their demands. The students were, however, asked by the court to carry out a peaceful agitation.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
NEET UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that the "decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country".
-
Lovlina, Nikhat, Jaismine book their spot for Women's World Championships
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen outpunched their respective opponents to seal their berths in this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in the selection trials
-
Relationship tips: How being mindful in love can strengthen your bond
Many of us at times find our relationship going through a rough patch just because we are not listening to our partner. Some of us could be using words that hurt. It is possible that one may be quite controlling and not letting the other person take decisions on their own. When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding. It may not only repair your relationship with self, your partner or your friends, but also deepen it.