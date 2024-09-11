RG Kar Hospital protests: Junior doctors want discussion in presence of CM Mamata

Protesting junior doctors on Wednesday evening have demanded that a 30-member delegation should be allowed to sit for talks at the state secretariat in presence of state chief minister Mamata Banerjee. They added that the proceedings of the meeting with the government would have to be telecast live. (PTI photo)

On Wednesday afternoon the state’s chief secretary Manoj Pant, sent an email inviting a team of junior doctors, preferably comprising 12-15 members, for talks at the state secretariat. The letter, however, didn’t mention the chief minister’s presence in the meeting.

The chief secretary also stated that the protesting junior doctors have not adhered to the deadline set by the apex court for doctors to resume work by 5pm on Tuesday.

“It is expected that good sense will prevail, and you will resume duties immediately in compliance of the Supreme Court’s order. On behalf of the state government, we appeal to you to join duties,” the letter stated adding that common people have been deprived of vital services for at least 32 days.

In its reply, the junior doctors said that they would send a team of 30-member and that the proceedings of the meeting with the government would have to be telecast live to maintain transparency.

“We are re-emphasising our point that we want our discussion to be in the presence of chief minister,” the email sent by the junior doctors in reply to the chief secretary’s mail stated adding that the meeting should be based on the set of five demands already put forward by the doctors.

The five demands of the students include action against all officials responsible for alleged tampering of evidence, strict action against former RG Kar principal, Sandip Ghosh, resignation of Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal and to eliminate alleged threat culture in medical colleges and hospitals in West Bengal.