RG Kar rape and murder: Kolkata court to pronounce quantum of punishment today

A Kolkata court will on Monday pronounce the quantum of punishment for Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer who has been convicted of raping and murdering a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in August last year. People protest outside the Civil and Criminal Court in Sealdah on Saturday as the court pronounced accused Sanjay Roy guilty of rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata. (Samir Jana/ HT Photo)

Roy (35) was found guilty under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (rape), 66 (causing injury resulting in death of rape victim), and 103 (1) (murder).

Section 103(1) (murder) provides for death penalty or life imprisonment; section 66 provides for punishment of not less than 20 years, which may be extended to life; section 64 entails a punishment of not less than 10 years and can go up to a life term.

“You have been accused of attacking the victim in the RG Kar Hospital, throttling and strangulating her to death. You sexually assaulted her. Charges have been framed. On the basis of the statements of the witnesses and the documents produced in this matter, your guilt has been proved,” Anirban Das, additional district and sessions judge, said in the court on Saturday while announcing the verdict.

A 31-year-old trainee doctor of RG Kar Hospital was raped and murdered by Roy in the early hours of August 9 while she was asleep after a long day at work inside the seminar room.

He was arrested by the Kolkata Police the next day as the incident triggered nationwide protests. On August 13, the Calcutta high court directed the CBI to probe into the incident.

Roy, however, has consistently maintained that he was innocent and told the court that he was not guilty.

“I am innocent. I have a Rudraksh garland around my neck. Had I committed the crime it would have snapped that day. I am being framed. Others who were there have not been questioned,” Roy told the court on Saturday.

The judge said that he would hear Roy on Monday before announcing the quantum of punishment. Roy will be allowed to speak before the court around 12:30 pm and the sentence would be announced around 2:30 pm today.

“Judge saheb we had kept our faith on you. You have kept its honour. We want to thank you,” the victim’s father told the judge on Saturday.