RG Kar student found dead at her residence

A 20-year-old student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, was allegedly found dead inside her room at the staff quarters of Karmahati ESI Hospital in North 24 Parganas district on Friday night. The woman used to live with her mother, who is an employee of the hospital, police officers aware of the matter said on Sunday, adding that they are yet to ascertain the reason that led to her death. Representational image.

“The second-year MBBS student’s body was found by her mother. The woman did not answer to the repeated calls made by her mother, who was on duty. So, the mother rushed home and broke into the quarters with the help of other nearby residents,” a district police officer said on condition of anonymity.

“There was no suicide note found at the spot. A case of unnatural death has been registered,” the officer added.

“A post-mortem examination was conducted at the local Sargar Dutta Hospital. Police did not find anything suspicious yet,” the officer added.

The student’s father, a bank employee and works in Mumbai, rushed home after receiving the news, police said.

Police questioned the parents and the woman’s classmates at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

“Everybody said there was no sign of depression or anxiety in her behaviour,” the officer added.

The junior doctors’ organisation at RG Kar hospital did not make any statement on her death so far.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050; Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad): 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: 78930 78930; SEVA: 09441778290.