Sandeshkhali case: Two arrested in connection with attack on ED team in West Bengal

Two persons were arrested on Friday in connection with the attack on a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials during a raid at the house of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shajahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali on January 5, police said. The windows of a vehicle in which a team of the ED was traveling are broken in the attack. (ANI Photo)

“We have arrested two persons – Mukhibur Rehman and Sukamal Sardar – early this morning. They were produced in court. The court sent them to police custody for three days,” said Joby Thomas K, superintendent of Basirhat police district.

Sheikh, against whom the ED has issued a lookout notice, is yet to be arrested.

“We have stated in our complaint letter with the police that ED officials had been speaking with Sheikh that morning. He hung up when he came to know that ED officials were at his doorsteps. Thereafter both his mobile phones were found engaged constantly. The locations of both phones were showing that he was inside the house,” said an ED official.

The federal agency had accused the state police of diluting the charges pressed against accused persons in the Sandeshkhali case. Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections dealing with charges such as attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant and dacoity were dropped from the first information report (FIR) registered by state police, the federal agency said in a statement.

Police registered an FIR against the ED officials on the basis of a complaint lodged by the caretaker of Sheikh’s house.

The Calcutta high court on Thursday issued an interim stay on the FIR till March 31.

The arrests came after West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose summoned the state’s chief secretary and home secretary urgently and held a meeting at Raj Bhavan last week.