Siliguri man kills ‘girlfriend’, confesses on social media before committing suicide

Barely days after a gruesome murder in Delhi’s Chhatarpur sent ripples through the country, a similar case emerged from the eastern part of the country after a 28-year-old man allegedly killed his ‘girlfriend’, confessed to the crime on social media and then committed suicide on the railways track in north Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri early on Tuesday.

The man, identified as Kiran Debnath, killed the 30-year-old woman by slitting her throat, the police said, adding that she has a five-year-old son. Her husband had gone to meet his ailing father in Nadia when the incident took place.

After preliminary investigation, the police said that Debnath, who was a bachelor and worked as a contractual driver, went to the woman’s house early on Tuesday when her husband was not at home to execute his plans.

“The victim’s son started screaming and alerted the neighbours who rushed to the spot. They found the woman lying in a pool of blood in the bathroom, and rushed her to the hospital but the doctors declared her dead,” said a police officer.

Later in the day, the man was found dead along the railway tracks.

“Kiran was a good man and we are shocked that such a tragic incident has happened. In a video he posted on social media, he accepted that he himself killed the woman,” said Bimal, who identified himself as Kiran’s friend.

In the 30-second-long video, which Kiran posted on social media (later withdrawn) and verified by HT, he said, “I used to love her very much, I cannot live without her. I killed her with my own hands.”

As he walked on the railway track while shooting the video, his last words became inaudible because of the sound of an approaching train.

“Our family members were unhappy with their relationship. He was unmarried. But we never imagined that he would kill the lady and end his life in such a tragic way,” Kiran’s younger brother Harish Debnath said.

Subhendra Kumar, assistant commissioner of Siliguri metropolitan police (east), said that the investigation is on in the matter.

