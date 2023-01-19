Home / Cities / Kolkata News / Soldier dies of electrocution while filling train’s water tank in Bengal

Soldier dies of electrocution while filling train’s water tank in Bengal

Published on Jan 19, 2023 04:40 PM IST

The soldier came in contact with an overhead high-tension wire at New Jalpaiguri railway station and four of his colleagues were injured in the incident

The soldiers were trying to fill a water tank on board a special goods train that was carrying vehicles and equipment to Pokhran in Rajasthan. (Representative Image)
ByPramod Giri

A soldier of the Army’s artillery division died and four of his colleagues were injured when they came in contact with an overhead high-tension wire at New Jalpaiguri railway station in north Bengal on Thursday morning, railway officials said.

The incident happened at platform No 5 when the soldiers were trying to fill a water tank on board a special goods train that was carrying vehicles and equipment to Pokhran in Rajasthan.

Sabyasachi Dey, chief public relations officer of North East Frontier Railway, said: “Five army personnel were engaged in filling the water tank. One of them climbed on top of it while the other four were assisting him. The man standing on the tank came in touch with the overhead wire by accident.”

All five were rushed to the railway hospital where Mehtam Manish,34, was declared dead on arrival. The others were shifted to Bengdubi army hospital near Bagdogra airport in Siliguri, said Dey.

The soldiers belong to the 1812 Rocket Regiment of the artillery division, he added.

Rahul Roy, an eye witness, said: “I saw five army men trying to fill the tank. One of them climbed on top of it and got electrocuted. He appeared to have died on the spot.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Pramod Giri

    I am working with Hindustan Times since 2001 and am posted in Siliguri, West Bengal, as Principal Correspondent. I have been regularly covering vast area of northern parts of West Bengal, Sikkim and parts of Nepal and Bhutan.

Story Saved
