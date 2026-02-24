Kolkata, A specially decorated World War II-era wooden tramcar rolled out from a city depot on Tuesday to mark the anniversary of the introduction of the first tram service in the city in 1873. Specially decorated WW-II era tramcar passes through city roads

The vintage World War II era car, named 'Geetanjali', began its journey from Gariahat depot, passed through Esplanade and headed to Shyambazar as part of celebrations organised by the Calcutta Tram Users Association.

As it trundled across the tracks with around 50 enthusiasts on board, the decorated tram car drew the attention of passers-by meandering through the congested city alleys, connecting two parts of the city like in days of yore.

The journey evoked nostalgia for old timers and new yearning for pollution-free transport service.

The symbolic run comes at a time when the tram network - the oldest operating in Asia since its horse-drawn debut in 1873 - has shrunk drastically. The system transitioned to steam in 1882 and was electrified in 1902, when the first electric tram ran from Esplanade to Khidderpore.

From as many as 37 lines in the 1960s, only two routes, Gariahat-Esplanade and Esplanade-Shyambazar, remain operational now, sources in the West Bengal Transport Corporation said.

Sagnik Gupta, Joint Secretary of the Calcutta Tram Users Association, said the tram showcased during the day carries a layered past.

"During World War II , when Japanese bombing led to blackout conditions, trams were built at the Nonapukur workshop under candlelight," he said, citing accounts handed down over time.

Unlike newer models, Geetanjali was designed for routes such as Tollygunge, where tracks once ran along grass-covered stretches in south Kolkata, evoking a slower, quieter cityscape.

Declared a heritage tram in 2014, Geetanjali is currently housed at the Nonapukur depot and can be hired for special occasions, a transport department official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.