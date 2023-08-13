TMC booth president held in twin murder in West Bengal

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) booth president and two others were arrested in connection with the murder of two persons in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas district late on Friday night, police said. Police said that there was an old rivalry between the prime accused and one of the victims. (Representative Image)

The victims have been identified as Mahadeb Purkait, 42 and Ganesh Naskar, 48. Police said that there was an old rivalry between Purkait and the prime accused Asim Baidya.

“We have arrested three persons – Asim Baidya, Prasenjit Naskar and Mrityunjay Mondol. There was an old rivalry over some real estate business,” said Rahul Goswami, superintendent of police (SP) of Diamond Harbour police district.

The accused persons have been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Arms Act.

The incident took place after 11pm when Purkait and Naskar were returning home. They were intercepted by Baidya and his associates and beaten up before being attacked with sharp weapons including swords. The victims were declared dead after being taken to the hospital.

“My brother and Asim Baidya were business partners dealing with real estate. Later my brother left real estate business and started a business dealing with fish. On Friday, he and Naskar were attacked. Their throats were slit,” said Raju Purkait, brother of Mahadeb Purkait.

Asked whether there was any political connection, Goswami said: “Investigation is going on. Nine persons have been named in the FIR. A special investigation team has been set up. We are looking for the other accused persons.”

“Baidya may belong to our party but as this has nothing to do with the party and has no political connection, I won’t comment. Law will take its own course,” Ashok Kumar Deb, TMC legislator of Budge Budge told media persons.