Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator Humayun Kabir’s proposal to make party MP Abhishek Banerjee as the West Bengal’s deputy chief minister and the home minister has sent ripples within the party with a section of the TMC’s old guards criticising him. TMC MLA proposes to make Abhishek Banerjee deputy CM; sends ripples in party

“In the 2026 assembly elections, we will fight under the umbrella of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Let her become the chief minister for the fourth time. But the coronation of Abhishek Banerjee is also necessary. I want to see Abhishek Banerjee as the state’s chief minister and the state home minister,” Kabir said while speaking to the media.

Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, is often seen as her heir apparent. He is the party’s National general secretary.

“It would be good if the state gets a full-time home minister. It would be good for both the state administration and the party,” said Kabir.

This is, however, not the first time that a section of TMC leaders have come out in support of Abhishek Banerjee claiming that they wanted to see him in the administration.

Earlier this month TMC leader Kunal Ghosh wrote on social media that Abhishek Banerjee would be the future chief minister of the state.

“By the natural course of time, Abhishek will become West Bengal’s chief minister one day, leading Trinamul Congress into a new era. He embodies the spirit and legacy of Mamata Banerjee, while also adapting it to modern challenges,” Ghosh had written on social media on November 6, a day before the TMC MP’s birthday.

Kabir’s statements, however, haven’t gone down well with a section of the party’s old guards who lashed out against him.

“Those who are making these statements should first try to win an election without the support of Mamata Banerjee. Abhishek Banerjee is like our son. But Mamata Banerjee is capable of doing everything,” said Firhad Hakim, state minister, told media persons.

“The party belongs to Mamata Banerjee. Some people have been making tall statements. I would urge them to contest one election without wearing the TMC’s jersey. The TMC’s jersey has been provided by Mamata Banerjee,” Madan Mitra, senior TMC leader, told the media.

Political commentators, however, said that with the party likely to witness a reshuffle soon, some leaders are trying to prove their allegiance to party supremo Mamata Banerjee and her heir apparent Abhishek Banerjee.

“The party is headed for a reshuffle and hence some leaders are trying to send messages to their party leaders of choice. They are trying to prove their allegiance,” said Biswanath Chakraborty, political commentator.

The opposition took the opportunity to step up their ante against the ruling TMC saying that the TMC’s own leaders want Mamata Banerjee to retire.

“TMC’s own party leaders are now saying that Abhishek Banerjee should take over the reins of the party. This means that Mamata Banerjee is not being able to cope up,” Dilip Ghosh, veteran BJP leader said.

“He (Kabir) is basically trying to show his allegiance. People have nothing to do with this. They have lost faith in the TMC-led government,” said Soumya Aich Roy, Congress leader.