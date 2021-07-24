Home / Cities / Kolkata News / TMC nominates former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar to Rajya Sabha
Sircar said he wishes to expose the ‘wrongs’ that are happening under the current government at the Centre. (Courtesy- Twitter)
kolkata news

TMC nominates former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar to Rajya Sabha

Sircar, who has emerged as a vocal critic of the BJP-led government at the Centre, insisted he is not a politician.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 03:22 PM IST

West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has nominated Jawhar Sircar, the former CEO of public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati, for the Rajya Sabha seat that Dinesh Trivedi vacated in February. The bye-election to the seat is due to be held on August 9.

Trivedi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the March-April assembly elections in West Bengal.

“We are delighted to nominate Mr. @jawharsircar in the Upper House of the Parliament. Mr. Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service & was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati. His invaluable contribution to public service shall help us serve our country even better!” the TMC tweeted on Saturday.

Sircar, who has emerged as a vocal critic of the BJP-led government at the Centre, insisted he is not a politician. “I am a strong critic of the way the present government is functioning. I entered service during the (state of) Emergency (1975) and I know what a draconian regime is. I left during another emergency (2016) and I know how terribly wrong things are... It is my endeavour to expose this. I see this as an opportunity,” Sircar said.

