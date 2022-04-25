TMC team meets Prayagraj family, demands impartial probe into murder of five
KOLKATA: A five-member team of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday visited Khevrajpur village in the Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh where five members of a family, including a two-year-old girl, were murdered on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Rajkumar Yadav, 55, his wife Kusum, 50, their daughter Manisha, 25, daughter-in-law Savita, 30, and Rajkumar’s granddaughter Meekaskshi, 2. Rajkumar’s 5-year-old granddaughter Sakshi was found alive.
The TMC leaders led by Rajya Sabha member Dola Sen spoke with Rajkumar Yadav’s son Sunil, the only surviving adult member of the family who alleged that the police did not register a case against a suspect he named. He also alleged that his wife and sister were raped.
“There were no clothes on them when we found the bodies,” Sunil Yadav told the TMC leaders. Videos of the conversations were circulated on social media by the TMC.
Sunil, who runs a shop, was not at home when the killings took place.
“Sunil Yadav told us that his wife and sister were raped before being murdered. He said he suspects a man from the same village. He said he named him before the police but no effort was made to nab the suspect,” Sen told the media at Khevrajpur.
“This horrific incident calls for an impartial probe. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath should have come here. We plan to meet the National Human Rights Commission,” said Saket Gokhale, TMC national spokesperson.
The other members of the team are former Lok Sabha member Mamata Bala Thakur, legislator Jyotsna Mandi and former Uttar Pradesh legislator Lalitesh Pati Tripathi.
In a video circulated on social media by the TMC, the team members could be heard telling Sunil Yadav that he should not give in to pressure from anyone and that the TMC will stand by him.
“Case to dab jata hai (cases are often suppressed)” Sunil Yadav could be heard telling the TMC leaders.
Sen, Tripathi and Gokhale told Sunil that the TMC will not let anyone cover up the crime as long as he stays firm.
“No one should go through such pain and ordeal but the UP govt. doesn’t care. Where are National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and National Commission for Women (NCW)? We demand answers from PM Modi and CM Adityanath. Why are they silent?” the TMC said in an official statement.
Provide relief to farmers instead of making false promises: Warring to Kejriwal
Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday lashed out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to ameliorate the sufferings of farmers in Punjab. Warring said the previous Congress government had promised loan waivers to farmers and waived loans up to ₹2 lakh of thousands of farmers and landless labourers to the tune of ₹6,000 crore.
102kg heroin concealed in ‘mulethi’ consignment recovered at Attari ICP
Custom officials have recovered 102kg of heroin that was concealed in a stock of mulethi (licorice root) imported from Afghanistan at the Attari integrated check post, which facilitates India's trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan. Amritsar customs commissioner (preventive) Rahul Nangare said the contraband was detected after goods were scanned in the X-ray machine as per the prescribed examination procedure.
Chandigarh MC fines AAP supporter for illegal hoardings
The municipal corporation has imposed a penalty of ₹31,294 on an Aam Aadmi Party supporter for illegally putting up congratulatory hoardings. The penalty has been imposed against the joint action committee (JAC) of Residents' Welfare Associations in Zirakpur through its president Sukhdev Chaudhary. Hoardings, with photos of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, were put up in Sector 47 to congratulate them for the party's victory in the Punjab elections.
Chandigarh’s 13 villages to come under property tax ambit
Beating its target of property tax in the last financial year, the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is going to further widen its property tax base this fiscal by adding over 2,900 new commercial tax payees in 13 villages. After the go-ahead from the UT administration, MC will soon start issuing property tax bills at these villages, which came under its jurisdiction in December 2018. All houses 500 square feet or above come under tax purview.
Chandigarh: Shastri Market president booked for misbehaving with MC sub-inspector
Police have booked the president of the Sector 22 Shastri Market, Jaswinder Singh Nagpal, for allegedly misbehaving with a female municipal corporation sub-inspector during an anti-encroachment drive on Saturday. In her complaint to the Sector-22 Police Post, MC sub-inspector Bhupinder Kaur said during the drive on Saturday, she issued challans to two shops for placing goods in the corridor outside. Nagpal said a protest regarding this was also organised by shopkeepers on Sunday.
