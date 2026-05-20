TMC MP Mala Roy surrenders in BJP worker assault case on poll result day, gets bail

Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Mala Roy, who was booked for allegedly assaulting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on May 4, the day the results of the Bengal assembly elections were announced, surrendered before a Kolkata court on Wednesday, following which she was granted bail along with her son and 22 others. Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Mala Roy is the TMC MP from Kolkata Dakshin, a councillor and the chairperson of the TMC-led Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

They were booked under various sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 74 (using criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty), and 115 (voluntarily causing hurt), among others.

Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Roy’s counsel, said on Wednesday, “False allegations were levelled against Roy, her son Anirban and 22 other people that they assaulted BJP workers on May 4. An FIR was registered against Roy and the other accused persons at the Tollygunge police station on the same day on the basis of a complaint lodged by a BJP worker. Today, Roy, her son and a few other persons surrendered before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Alipore court. They were granted bail.”

Roy is the TMC MP from Kolkata Dakshin, a councillor and the chairperson of the TMC-led Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

According to police, Roy, her son, along with other workers armed with firearms and other sharp weapons, allegedly assaulted BJP workers around 6 pm on May 4, hours after the assembly election results were declared.

“According to the complaint, one of the accused even outraged the modesty of a female BJP worker. The incident took place at Sadhu Taracharan Road in south Kolkata,” a police officer from the Tollygunge police station said.

Police had arrested one person in connection with the case. The rest secured bail by surrendering before the court on Wednesday.

Roy could not be contacted for comment. The article will be updated once she responds.