Two held in connection with Kolkata elderly couple’s murder
Kolkata: Two people have been arrested in connection with an elderly couple’s murder at their home less than a kilometre from chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kolkata’s Bhowanipore, police said.
Banerjee on Wednesday said personal enmity and a relative could be behind the murder of the Gujarati couple Ashok Shah, a businessman, and Reshmi. She added police have also learnt that the accused may have hired killers to commit the crime.
Banerjee, who was in north Bengal since Monday, returned to Kolkata on Wednesday and visited the family. “I am shocked. And it is not just me but the entire neighbourhood. I have grown up here. ...This is a very peaceful area and never in the past had such incidents taken place.”
The couple was found murdered on Monday evening. “Investigation is going on and all angles are being probed. CCTV footage...[is] being scanned. We are also collecting information from the locals and speaking with family members. There is an involvement of a person known to the family,” said Kolkata Police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal.
Police said they were certain that someone known to the family was behind the crime as they did not find any signs of scuffle or forced entry. As the couple was alone, they would not have allowed an unknown person inside. “Some property has been stolen. The amount was not huge though,” said Goyal.
Police said the couple invested significantly in the stock market and was also trying to sell their house. Some jewellery and cash, along with two mobile phones, were missing from the house. “The money and gold jewellery, which the woman was wearing, could have been stolen to make it look like a murder for gain,” said a police officer, adding that the mobile phones were found a few kilometres away.
A preliminary autopsy report has suggested while Reshmi was shot dead, Shah suffered multiple stab wounds.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
