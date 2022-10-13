WB govt gives letter of intent to Adani Ports for Tajpur port

The West Bengal government on Wednesday awarded the Letter of Intent (LoI) of Tajpur Port to Adani Ports.

The project will entail an investment of ₹25,000 crore and is expected to create around one lakh direct and indirect jobs, officials said.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee handed over the LoI to Karan Adani, CEO of Adani Ports on Wednesday evening.

“Today at the occasion of the Bijaya Sammilani, the letter of intent was handed over to Adani Ports. Karan Adani received the LoI during the Bijaya Sammilani,” said a government release.

The request for proposal for the development of the Tajpur Port on ‘Design, Build, Operate and Transfer Model’ was published by the state government on October 18, 2021.

Following the technical and financial evaluation and completion of all formalities, the cabinet accorded the approval for issuance of letter of intent by West Bengal Maritime Board for development of the port.

Located around 170 km south east of Kolkata, the port will allow capsize vessels (largest dry cargo ships) of one lakh deadweight tonnage.

“This greenfield deep sea port is expected to usher in a new era of growth in the state as it would provide quicker access to world markets to Bengal-based industries. It would also be linked to the industrial and economic corridor from Dankuni being developed by the state,” said a senior official.

The Supreme Court had recently ruled that the Adani Group’s disqualification from the Vizag Port project cannot be treated as an ineligibility that bars it from bidding for other port projects.