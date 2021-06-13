West Bengal: 95-year-old woman beats Covid-19

A 95-year-old patient has successfully recovered from Covid-19 in Tapan Sinha Memorial Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.

The woman named Nandarani Acharya, was tested positive for Covid-19 infection on May 15 this year and was admitted to the hospital on May 19 with low oxygen saturation and mild breathlessness.

According to an official statement from the hospital, doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff attended her immediately with proper round-the-clock medical treatment, oxygen therapy and care. She recovered from Covid-19 pneumonia after 25 days.

Acharya was discharged from the hospital on Saturday in healthy condition without any oxygen support, said the hospital.

The patient's family members thanked all the doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff of the hospital for treating and curing Acharya from Covid-19.

As per the state health bulletin issued on Saturday, West Bengal reported 4,286 new Covid-19 cases, 3,149 recoveries and 81 deaths over 24 hours. There are 16,248 active cases in the state taking the cumulative caseload to 14,57, 273. The total recoveries registered since the pandemic stands at 14,24,213 while the death toll is at 16,812.