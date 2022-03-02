West Bengal civic polls: Counting to be held today
The counting of votes of 108 civic municipal bodies in West Bengal is to be held on Wednesday. The polls were held on February 27 with nearly 95 lakh people exercising their franchise to decide the fate of more than 8,000 candidates. The top contenders were the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the CPIM-led Left Front and Congress.
The civic body elections were earlier scheduled to take place on January 22 but got delayed due to the worsening Covid-19 situation across India fuelled by the Omicron variant.
The ruling Trinamool Congress previously emerged victorious in all five civic bodies in recent elections, including the high-profile Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday wrote to the State Election Commission demanding re-polling in all the booths across 108 municipalities, in presence of Central forces (CAPFs), news agency ANI reported. The BJP alleged that the police and the State Election Commission had failed to ensure a free and fair election. The BJP says that there were several instances of rigging and attacks, and hence, a re-polling in the state - under the supervision of central police forces- is a must.
The letter to the SEC read, "As you are aware, West Bengal witnessed widespread violence, attacks, arson and complete failure of the law and order machinery, in all 108 municipalities which went to polls today. The violence was unleashed by goons, anti-social and workers of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), along with the active participation of the West Bengal police and administration, including poll officials."
The West Bengal civic polls were marked by sporadic incidents, ranging from ransacking of a polling booth to attacks on policemen.
There were clashes between supporters of different parties at Jangipur. In Murshidabad’s Berhampore town, Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the local Lok Sabha member, faced obstruction from TMC workers when he was going to cast his vote.
