West Bengal govt shifts out CID chief R Rajasekaran in reshuffle

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Wednesday shifted out senior police officer R Rajasekaran from the post of additional director general (ADG) of the state police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID), days after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee hinted at a major reshuffle in the state police. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

Rajasekaran has been appointed as ADG training, a senior official said. Three other senior IPS officers were also shifted in the rejig.

The move comes less than a fortnight after Banerjee flagged concerns over illegal arms and fake Indian currency notes (FICN) entering the state through various routes and hinted at a major reshuffle in the state police.

“Strengthen the Special Task Force and the anti-corruption branch (of state police). I will completely reshuffle the state police’s Criminal Investigation Department. I am giving you the responsibility. Send me the proposals,” Banerjee told West Bengal director general of police Rajeev Kumar at an administrative meeting at the state secretariat on November 21.

R Sivakumar, ADG policy has been appointed as ADG enforcement branch, Damayanti Sen, who was ADG training was appointed as ADG policy and Rajeev Mishra, ADG enforcement branch was appointed as ADG modernisation and coordination.

“No senior IPS officer has been appointed as ADG CID till Wednesday evening,” said the officer.