Mamata Banerjee turns ‘tea-seller’ while campaigning for Bengal panchayat polls. Watch

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Jun 26, 2023 07:35 PM IST

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was spotted making tea at a roadside tea stall in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar area.

As panchayat poll fervour heats up in West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee amped up her election campaign by serving tea to people in Jalpaiguri's Malbazar. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Banerjee was seen making tea at a roadside stall.

CM Mamata Banerjee serves tea in Bengal. (ANI)
The CM on Monday accused the BSF of threatening voters at the orders of the BJP and asked the police to keep a close tab on their activities.

Banerjee assured that the party will strive to remove corruption in the local body as the party had renewed its focus to the rural polls through mass outreach programmes. She added that people's views were considered while choosing candidates.

Taking a dig at BJP's "double engine government" slogan, the TMC supremo said it would be trounced in the panchayat and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "We will oust the BJP from the Centre and bring a development-oriented government in the country," she added.

The state has been witnessing political clashes ever since the announcement of the July 8 elections.

The Calcutta high court had earlier ordered the deployment of central paramilitary forces in seven sensitive districts to ensure peaceful polls. The Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the same and dismissed the petitions filed by the state government and the state election commission (SEC) against the HC order in this.

Around 5.67 crore voters are set to vote to elect nearly 75,000 candidates in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats.

Counting for the single-phase election will be held on July 11.

(With inputs from PTI)

