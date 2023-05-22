Darjeeling: Indo-Nepal border on alert after reports of Lumpy Skin Disease

The district administration and the animal resource development in West Bengal’s Darjeeling has alerted the border guarding agency and local police stations along the Indo–Nepal border to restrict illegal movement of cattle following reports of sporadic incidents of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD). West Bengal shares around 100 km of porous border with Nepal which is guarded by the SSB. (Representative Image)

“In view of the recent sporadic occurrence of LSD in cattle in Darjeeling, it has been observed through regular surveillance and monitoring that cattle and other small animals entering the district from Nepal, through different routes may be the source of infection,” A R Rana, director of animal resources department of Darjeeling wrote in his letter to the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

LSD is an infectious disease in cattle caused by a virus of the family Poxviridae, also known as Neethling virus. The disease is characterised by fever, enlarged superficial lymph nodes and multiple nodules on the skin and mucous membranes. The disease was also reported from Uttarakhand earlier this month, where it killed more than three dozen cattle.

“The illegal transportation and movement of cattle must be stopped immediately in order to mitigate further spread of the disease in other areas,” the letter, which was also sent to around 10 –12 police stations in the bordering areas to alert them, stated.

Till date only sporadic cases have bene reported and it is still not an outbreak. It has remained confined only in Sukhiapokhari block. Police stations such as Rangliot, 6th Mile, Mirik, Maneybhanjang and Lodhoma have been alerted.

“The information regarding the disease was shared with our commandants at Maneybhanjang and Pasupati by the local police stations with a request to step up border vigil. The issue was also discussed at the monthly co-ordination meeting held with locals, police and customs officials among other stakeholders. We recently held an exercise named ops-alert, which is organised twice every year to activate our border outposts for various activities. We are now focussing on intelligence-based operations,” said a senior SSB officer.

Officials from the district administration said that cases have been reported from only two blocks – Sukhiapokhari and Bijanbari – which are located along the Indo-Nepal border.

“We have started providing medicines for the cattle to the villagers. We are monitoring the situation and creating awareness. It is well within the control. The SSB has been asked to step up vigil,” said S Ponnambalam, district magistrate of Darjeeling.