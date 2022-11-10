Home / Cities / Kolkata News / West Bengal: Students clash with police after 17-year-old dies in school wall collapse, four detained

kolkata news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 10:40 PM IST

As news of the incident spread, angry students clashed with the police, leading to injuries to seven law enforcers, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav said.

PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

A 17-year-old boy was killed and his friend was injured in a wall collapse in a school in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, leading to violent clashes between pupils of the institute and the police that left seven law enforcers injured and led to the arrest of four agitators, officials said.

The wall of an abandoned toilet in Bangitola High School in Kaliachak II block collapsed when the institute was closed, leading to the death of Zeeshan Sheikh, and injuries to his friend Zeeshan Momin, who has been hospitalised, District Magistrate Nitin Singhania said.

He said both the boys were class 11 students of the school, and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

A five-member committee headed by Additional District Magistrate Shampa Hazra has been formed to investigate the matter, he said.

Tear gas shells were fired to bring the situation under control, and four people were arrested, he said, adding further investigation is underway.

