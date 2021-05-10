Third Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet to take oath today. Top guns to remain in ranks. Here's what we know so far

After the resounding victory of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the recently concluded 2021 West Bengal legislative assembly elections, the third Mamata Banerjee cabinet will take shape on Monday, with 43 ministers slated to take their oaths. Leaders familiar with the development have said that the new cabinet is set to be a mix of political veterans and younger leaders, with the chief minister reposing her faith in seasoned party members like Amit Mitra and Akhil Giri. According to media reports, the swearing-in ceremony of the West Bengal ministers will be conducted today at 10:45am in Kolkata without much carousing, owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic this time.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already submitted to the governor the list of 43 party members about to be sworn in on Monday, local dailies report. Although the ministerial portfolios have not been disclosed yet, political commentators have already started matching names to the post. Here's how the soon-to-form third Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal cabinet looks like:

West Bengal ministers

1. Subrata Mukherjee

2. Partha Chatterjee

3. Amit Mitra

4. Sadhan Pande

5. Jyotipriya Mallick

6. Bankim Chandra Hazra

7. Manas Bhunia

8. Soumen Mahapatra

9. Moloy Ghatak

10. Aroop Biswas

11. Ujjwal Biswas

12. Arup Roy

13. Rathin Ghosh

14. Firhad Hakim

15. Chandranath Sinha

16. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay

17. Bratya Basu

18. Pulak Roy

19. Shashi Panja

20. Md. Ghulam Rabbani

21. Biplab Mitra

22. Javed Ahmed Khan

23. Swapan Debnath

24. Siddiqullah Chowdhury

West Bengal ministers of state (independent charge)

25. Becharam Manna

26. Subrata Saha

27. Humayun Kabir

28. Akhil Giri

29. Chandrima Bhattacharya

30. Ratna De Nag

31. Sandhya Rani Tudu

32. Bulu Chik Baraik

33. Sujit Basu

34. Indranil Sen

West Bengal ministers of state

35. Dilip Mondal

36. Akhruzzaman

37. Seuli Saha

38. Srikanta Mahata

39. Sabina Yeasmin

40. Birbaha Hansda

41. Jyotsna Mandi

42. Paresh Chandra Adhikary

43. Manoj Tiwary

Although the West Bengal assembly elections this year were fraught with allegations of 'betrayal' and changing allegiances, the cabinet list makes it apparent that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is rearranging fealty within the party and rewarding loyalty. An example of this is the conferring of a ministerial charge to Akhil Giri, locally known for his Medinipur faction against that of turncoat strongman leader Suvendu Adhikari. Members who toed the party line are also being suitably recognised.

According to TMC leaders, Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Javed Khan, and Moloy Ghatak are among the senior leaders that are likely to return to the cabinet. Actor Birbaha Hansda and former cricketer Manoj Tiwary are also likely to be made ministers of state.