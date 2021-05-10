Third Mamata Banerjee-led cabinet to take oath today. Top guns to remain in ranks. Here's what we know so far
After the resounding victory of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the recently concluded 2021 West Bengal legislative assembly elections, the third Mamata Banerjee cabinet will take shape on Monday, with 43 ministers slated to take their oaths. Leaders familiar with the development have said that the new cabinet is set to be a mix of political veterans and younger leaders, with the chief minister reposing her faith in seasoned party members like Amit Mitra and Akhil Giri. According to media reports, the swearing-in ceremony of the West Bengal ministers will be conducted today at 10:45am in Kolkata without much carousing, owing to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic this time.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has already submitted to the governor the list of 43 party members about to be sworn in on Monday, local dailies report. Although the ministerial portfolios have not been disclosed yet, political commentators have already started matching names to the post. Here's how the soon-to-form third Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal cabinet looks like:
West Bengal ministers
1. Subrata Mukherjee
2. Partha Chatterjee
3. Amit Mitra
4. Sadhan Pande
5. Jyotipriya Mallick
6. Bankim Chandra Hazra
7. Manas Bhunia
8. Soumen Mahapatra
9. Moloy Ghatak
10. Aroop Biswas
11. Ujjwal Biswas
12. Arup Roy
13. Rathin Ghosh
14. Firhad Hakim
15. Chandranath Sinha
16. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay
17. Bratya Basu
18. Pulak Roy
19. Shashi Panja
20. Md. Ghulam Rabbani
21. Biplab Mitra
22. Javed Ahmed Khan
23. Swapan Debnath
24. Siddiqullah Chowdhury
West Bengal ministers of state (independent charge)
25. Becharam Manna
26. Subrata Saha
27. Humayun Kabir
28. Akhil Giri
29. Chandrima Bhattacharya
30. Ratna De Nag
31. Sandhya Rani Tudu
32. Bulu Chik Baraik
33. Sujit Basu
34. Indranil Sen
West Bengal ministers of state
35. Dilip Mondal
36. Akhruzzaman
37. Seuli Saha
38. Srikanta Mahata
39. Sabina Yeasmin
40. Birbaha Hansda
41. Jyotsna Mandi
42. Paresh Chandra Adhikary
43. Manoj Tiwary
Although the West Bengal assembly elections this year were fraught with allegations of 'betrayal' and changing allegiances, the cabinet list makes it apparent that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is rearranging fealty within the party and rewarding loyalty. An example of this is the conferring of a ministerial charge to Akhil Giri, locally known for his Medinipur faction against that of turncoat strongman leader Suvendu Adhikari. Members who toed the party line are also being suitably recognised.
According to TMC leaders, Subrata Mukherjee, Partha Chatterjee, Javed Khan, and Moloy Ghatak are among the senior leaders that are likely to return to the cabinet. Actor Birbaha Hansda and former cricketer Manoj Tiwary are also likely to be made ministers of state.