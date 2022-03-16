Will seek nod to allow Ukraine returnees to study in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her government will write to the medical education regulator for allowing 2nd to 6th year medical students, who have returned from war-torn Ukraine to West Bengal, to complete their studies at the state’s private medical colleges. She said if the National Medical Council (NMC) turns down the request, she would go to Delhi with the students.

At least 391, mostly medical students, have returned to West Bengal. A handful of them are from the engineering stream. “We would make room for engineering students so that they can complete their courses in West Bengal colleges. We would also see that they do not have to pay a higher fee and cap it.”

She said the government will allow medical interns among the returnees to work at state-run medical colleges and offer them monthly stipend. “If a student wants to study in 1st year, we can facilitate that in medical colleges in the state. In that case students would not lose a year because in Ukraine medical courses span six years. In India, they are for five years. If any student wants to continue classes in Ukraine, the state government will facilitate online classes and offline practical classes at private and state-run colleges.”

Banerjee said if they get the permission from NMC, the students will be allowed to study at private medical colleges. “All private medical colleges have one third seats reserved under the state quota, where students may study at government rates. The students will not have to pay any money. The government will pay half the amount while the private colleges the other half under corporate social responsibility.”

Banerjee said the arrangement will have no impact on the number of medical and engineering seats in the state-run and private colleges. “The state government will pursue the case with the NMC and request it to consider it as a special humanitarian case.”

Banerjee has deputed two senior bureaucrats to go to Delhi for handing over a letter to NMC and to get the permission. One bureaucrat will coordinate with the students. “If we get this permission, students of other states will also get the same. This may take around three months. Do not feel depressed. We are all with you,” Banerjee told the students.