Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman dies after being chased, repeatedly stabbed outside crowded eatery in Kolkata

PTI |
Jan 31, 2025 01:19 PM IST

Woman dies after being chased, repeatedly stabbed outside crowded eatery in Kolkata

Kolkata, A woman died after she was chased and allegedly stabbed multiple times outside a popular eatery in full public view in the eastern fringes of Kolkata by three people, including a minor, police said on Friday.

Woman dies after being chased, repeatedly stabbed outside crowded eatery in Kolkata
Woman dies after being chased, repeatedly stabbed outside crowded eatery in Kolkata

The victim, Rofiya Saquil, in her 20s, was reportedly dragged down from a car next to the eatery and chased before being fatally assaulted on Thursday evening, they said.

The three suspects have been arrested and the body of the woman was sent for post-mortem procedures, a police officer said.

The police said they were probing the possible angle of an extra-marital affair between the woman, a resident of Raja Ramnarayan Street of Narkeldanga area, and Mohammed Fahrukh Ansari, whose family members are suspected to have carried out the attack, as motive behind the crime.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm on Thursday after the woman arrived at the dhaba adjacent to the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass at the Pragati Maidan Police Station area accompanied by Ansari, police said, quoting eyewitnesses.

The woman, they added, was pulled out of her car and stabbed multiple times on her neck with a sharp weapon by a teenager who was accompanied by his mother and a 22-year-old man, who had reportedly followed the duo in a separate vehicle.

Terrified eyewitnesses at the popular eatery found the profusely bleeding woman running for her life and screaming for help. She was chased down by the attackers and pinned to a wall where they continued with the assault, the police officer said.

All three suspects were later arrested by the police.

Ansari, who is now absconding, has been identified as the husband of the woman who was a part of the team of attackers, the officer said. The victim, too, was married to another man, he added.

Saquil was moved to the state-run NRS Medical College and Hospital, where she died at around 2 am on Friday despite a surgical procedure being conducted on her at the emergency OT.

Doctors attributed excessive bleeding as the likely cause of her demise.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On