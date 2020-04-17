Kopri cops reach out to the elderly

cities

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:02 IST

Police personnel from Kopri police station are reaching out to the destitute and senior citizens, ensuring that they have food and groceries. They have identified senior citizens who are staying alone.

“If any of them has any requirement of food, groceries or medicines, they just need to message us. We promptly help them,” said Jitendra Agarkar, senior police inspector, Kopri police station. They are also providing groceries to those who are less privileged and providing food to around 250 people within Kopri jurisdiction.

“Initially, we contributed to buy provisions. Now, many come forward and donate,” he added.