Koregaon Bhima commission postpones Pune hearings

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 21:59 IST

PUNE: The Bhima Koregaon inquiry commission has postponed the hearings in Pune that was to be held in the last week of March this year. The notification for the postponement was issued by VV Palnitkar, secretary of the commission, on Tuesday.

“In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Koregaon-Bhima Commission of Inquiry has decided to postpone all hearings scheduled at Pune during the last week of March. It is further notified that the scheduled hearings that was fixed at Pune is rescheduled and will take place at Mumbai office from March 30, 2020 to April 4, 2020," read the notification.

The notice further read, “all concerned are requested not to visit office of Koregaon Bhima commission of inquiry except for compelling reasons."

The commission headed by retired Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jay Narayan Patel includes former chief secretary and the present Chief Information Officer of Maharashtra, Sumit Mullick, as member. The two-member commission has six points of references, including finding the reason for the violence caused in Pune on days after January 1, 2018. Riots had broken out in various parts of Pune district on the occasion of the 200th commemoration day of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the East India Company defeated the Peshwas with the help of Dalit soldiers. One person was killed in these riots and at least 11 arrested, two of whom are out on bail.