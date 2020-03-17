e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 17, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Koregaon Bhima commission postpones Pune hearings

Koregaon Bhima commission postpones Pune hearings

cities Updated: Mar 17, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: The Bhima Koregaon inquiry commission has postponed the hearings in Pune that was to be held in the last week of March this year. The notification for the postponement was issued by VV Palnitkar, secretary of the commission, on Tuesday.

“In view of the coronavirus pandemic, Koregaon-Bhima Commission of Inquiry has decided to postpone all hearings scheduled at Pune during the last week of March. It is further notified that the scheduled hearings that was fixed at Pune is rescheduled and will take place at Mumbai office from March 30, 2020 to April 4, 2020," read the notification. 

The notice further read, “all concerned are requested not to visit office of Koregaon Bhima commission of inquiry except for compelling reasons."

The commission headed by retired Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Jay Narayan Patel includes former chief secretary and the present Chief Information Officer of Maharashtra, Sumit Mullick, as member. The two-member commission has six points of references, including finding the reason for the violence caused in Pune on days after January 1, 2018. Riots had broken out in various parts of Pune district on the occasion of the 200th commemoration day of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in which the East India Company defeated the Peshwas with the help of Dalit soldiers. One person was killed in these riots and at least 11 arrested, two of whom are out on bail.

top news
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Why India’s social isolation approach on Covid-19 scores over UK’s ‘herd immunity’
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Coronavirus LIVE: Kolkata reports first positive case
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Hangman arrives in Tihar jail for execution of Delhi gang rape convicts
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
Private labs to be allowed to test for Covid-19 but it won’t be a free for all
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
On BJP’s Supreme Court move over trust vote, counter from Congress
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
Why Ranjan Gogoi’s RS nomination is wrong, writes Abhishek Singhvi
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
Anup Jalota in isolation: ‘In awe of medical care offered by BMC’
trending topics
Coronavirus updateMaharashtra coronavirus CaseRealme 6iToday SensexJEE Main Admit CardTiger ShroffiPhone 9 PlusRedmi Note 9 Pro Sale

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities