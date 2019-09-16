Kothrud garbage land metro depot work touches 30 per cent completion mark

cities

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 22:25 IST

PUNE The metro depot work at the Kothrud garbage land is 30 per cent complete as on Monday, according to officials of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro). The work at the Range Hills metro depot is also in progress and officials are confident to commence the trial metro rail operations by December 2019.

Maha-Metro has planned to start metro trial on priority basis on two sections — from Pimpri to Dapodi and Vanaz to Garware college.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the deadline of December 2019 to start the metro trial, Maha-Metro is focussing on these priority sections, said officials.

Metro officials said that it is a challenge to start the operations by December, but they are only concentrating on the two priority sections. The station box will be ready by December.

Atul Gadgil, Maha-Metro official, said, “Maha-Metro has planned to finish the underground metro work in the next two years. By the end of December 2021, the underground section between Range Hills and Swargate will be ready for operations.”

The Maha-Metro will also be erecting a facility to clean the metro rail and conduct its physical inspection at Vanaz depot which will be named Hill View.

Metro officials confirmed that the tunnel boring machine (TBM) is expected to reach Pune via Mumbai port by October 15, 2019. A tunnel boring machine is used to excavate tunnels through soil and rock. The machine is procured from German major Herrenknecht AG, from its manufacturing facility in Guangzhou, China.

Maha-Metro has also planned to undertake commercial development at Kothrud garbage land and Range Hills depots with the help of public-private partnership. Process for the same will be initiated soon, confirmed the officials.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 22:25 IST