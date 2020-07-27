Kotkapura firing case: HC grants interim bail to ex-DSP Baljit

cities

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 20:31 IST

Chandigarh/Faridkot The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday granted interim bail to then Kotkapura DSP Baljit Singh in FIR number 192 registered on October 14, 2015 in connection with the Kotkapura firing incident.

Granting interim bail to Baljit Singh, justice Anil Kshetarpal stated in the order that he will join investigation on July 29 at 10am. “In the meantime, in the event of arrest, the petitioner shall be released on interim bail. The petitioner shall join the investigation as and when called upon to do so,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the matter was adjourned to July 31.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing incidents had summoned Baljit to join investigation on a couple of occasions but he had failed to appear. Fearing arrest, he had moved an anticipatory bail plea in the court of district and sessions court at Faridkot, earlier, this month but it was dismissed. Later, the district court had allowed an application for his arrest filed by SIT.

Baljit, who is now SP, had moved the high court seeking pre-arrest bail in the FIR registered on October 14, 2015. A few more offences including criminal breach of trust, fabricating evidence and criminal conspiracy were added in June and July 2020 in this FIR.

He had argued that the entire gamut of allegations had already been gone into in another FIR registered on August 7, 2018 at Kotkapura against him as well as other accused, in which challan, too has been filed. On July 22, the high court had stayed his arrest in the same incident.