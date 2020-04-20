e-paper
Kurukshetra youth dies mysteriously in Canada

The deceased has been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Pooja Colony of Shahabad town in Kurukshetra district

cities Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HindustanTimes, Karnal
Navjot Singh
An 18-year-old youth from Kurukshetra district died in Canada under mysterious circumstances. The deceased has been identified as Navjot Singh, a resident of Pooja Colony of Shahabad town in Kurukshetra district.

The youth’s uncle Rajpal told HT that Navjot’s father Kashmir Singh had received a phone call on Monday morning from the Indian embassy in Canada informing him about his death.

Navjot had gone to Canada on a study visa in September last year to pursue BCom.

Rajpal, an official of the embassy said that the cause of Navjot’s death will be ascertained after the postmortem examination.

Navjot’s family members are facing hardships to bring his body back to the country as international flights have been suspended due to the lockdown.

