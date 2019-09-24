KZF module: 5 accused sent to 10-day police remand

cities

The court of Amritsar judicial magistrate (first class) on Monday sent five members of a terror module busted by Punjab Police to 10-day police remand.

The counter intelligence wing of Punjab Police on Sunday busted a Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) terror module, which was conspiring to unleash a series of terror strikes in Punjab and adjoining states, by arresting four people and seizing five AK-47 rifles, pistols, satellite phones and hand grenades.

Balwant Singh, alias Baba, alias Nihang; Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash Randhawa; Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh were arrested from Chola Sahib village in Tarn Taran. They have been booked by the state special operation cell (SSOC), Amritsar, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Prisons Act, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police investigation revealed that one Maan Singh of Samurai village in Gurdaspur district, currently lodged in Amritsar jail in an Arms Act and UAPA case, had recruited Akashdeep when they were lodged together in the Amritsar jail.

The four arrested accused and Maan Singh, who was brought on production warrant, were presented in the court of Minakshi Mahajan which sent them to police remand till October 3.

