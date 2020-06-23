e-paper
Home / Cities / L-G conducts whirlwind tour of Purmandal-Utterbehni area in J&K’s Samba district

L-G conducts whirlwind tour of Purmandal-Utterbehni area in J&K’s Samba district

In January, the Surinsar Mansar Development Authority of Jammu and Kashmir administration had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) of ₹50 crore

cities Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Jammu
During his visit, Girish Chandra Murmu enquired about the project for the development of the Purmandal-Utterbehni religious tourism circuit
During his visit, Girish Chandra Murmu enquired about the project for the development of the Purmandal-Utterbehni religious tourism circuit(HT photo)
         

Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday conducted a whirlwind tour of Purmandal- Utterbehni area in Samba district.

He was accompanied by Samba deputy commissioner Rohit Khajuria, SSP Shakti Pathak and other senior officers.

After remaining a subject of abject neglect at the hands of successive Kashmir centric regimes, the Centre’s assurance of holistically developing the two ancient pilgrimages of Purmandal and Uttarbehni has rekindled a ray of hope among people.

In January, the Surinsar Mansar Development Authority of Jammu and Kashmir administration had prepared a detailed project report (DPR) of ₹50 crore.

During his visit, Murmu enquired about the project for the development of the Purmandal-Utterbehni religious tourism circuit. It was informed that the project with an estimated cost of ₹50 crore under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) has been submitted to the Centre for approval and funding.

Murmu said that the UT administration is laying a special focus on the development of the places of spiritual and religious importance and called for synergised efforts by all stakeholders in this direction.

Amid the prevailing situation due to Covid-19 pandemic, the religious places have been closed down for the devotees, but soon after the situation gets normal, the government will expedite the development process of religious places, he added.

He said that the development of religious places like Purmandal and Utterbehni will attract more tourists which will ultimately give a fillip to the economy of the area.

