L-G Murmu visits Udhampur railway station to take stock of facilities for returnees

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 18:51 IST

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Tuesday visited the Udhampur railway station and took stock of facilities provided to the residents returning to the UT from other states through special trains.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, commissioner secretary to the government industries and commerce department, who is also the nodal officer for management of return of stranded people at Udhampur, briefed the L-G about various facilities provided to the returnees and procedures involved in the process.

He said around 60,000 returnees in 60 special trains at an average of 1,000 passengers per train are expected to be received.

Udhampur deputy commissioner Piyush Singla gave a detailed powerpoint presentation about the process involved in reception and dispatch of passengers to their home districts.

The DC said the stranded passengers de-board the train and make online registration on the platform on transit management information system. He said nodal officers have been appointed at different levels to ensure efficient working on ground.

Murmu asked officials to ensure strict implementation of all SoPs and protocols while bringing back stranded residents. He also emphasised on thermal scanning of passengers to identify the potential COVID-19 positive cases.

The L-G underlined the importance of proper disposal of PPE kits with given protocol and also directed officials to ensure availability of food and fans/cooling facility for returnees.

He directed mission director, National Health Mission J&K, Bhupinder Kumar, to expedite the process of procurement of more PPE kits and provide it to the district administration.

The L-G also enquired about the sample collection process in the district and stressed on maintenance of social distancing to prevent the spread of virus.