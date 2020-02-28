e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Labourer dies after falling off under-construction site

Labourer dies after falling off under-construction site

cities Updated: Feb 28, 2020 01:07 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

A 41-year-old labourer died after falling off the shaft used at an under-construction site of a school in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday morning. Sanpada police have booked the construction site contractor and supervisor in the case.

The contractor was working with 10 labourers to fill the columns on the fourth and fifth floors of the site. On realising that he needed more workers, he hired three more labourers from Nerul junction, including the victim Udayraj Mishra. Mishra was transferring the construction materials on the makeshift shaft to the fourth and fifth floors when he slipped and fell. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The contractor then approached the police to file the complaint, following he along with the supervisor were booked in the case.

“We have booked the construction site contractor and supervisor for causing death due to negligence, as they failed to provide the labourers with safety equipment. So far, they have not been arrested, as we first want to investigate the sequence of events,” said Vikas Ramugade, senior inspector, Sanpada police station.

Police said Mishra was a native of Madhya Pradesh and was residing in Nerul. He was earning his livelihood by working as a daily wage labourer at construction sites. The police are trying to contact his family.

top news
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
AAP suspends Tahir Hussain after he is named in FIR for IB staffer’s murder
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
Naidu attacked with eggs, footwear in Vizag, arrested for his ‘own safety’
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
2 Crime Branch special teams led by DCPs set up to probe north-east Delhi riots
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
‘Hey Yudhisthir’: Kumar Vishwas asks Amit Shah to act against Tahir Hussain
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
WhatsApp Web next to get Dark Mode after Android, iOS
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
India did not achieve much from the Trump visit| Opinion
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
‘If you think there is burnout then don’t play IPL’: Kapil Dev
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
New Volkswagen Golf GTI breaks cover before unveiling. All details revealed
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities