Labourer dies after falling off under-construction site

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 01:07 IST

A 41-year-old labourer died after falling off the shaft used at an under-construction site of a school in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday morning. Sanpada police have booked the construction site contractor and supervisor in the case.

The contractor was working with 10 labourers to fill the columns on the fourth and fifth floors of the site. On realising that he needed more workers, he hired three more labourers from Nerul junction, including the victim Udayraj Mishra. Mishra was transferring the construction materials on the makeshift shaft to the fourth and fifth floors when he slipped and fell. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The contractor then approached the police to file the complaint, following he along with the supervisor were booked in the case.

“We have booked the construction site contractor and supervisor for causing death due to negligence, as they failed to provide the labourers with safety equipment. So far, they have not been arrested, as we first want to investigate the sequence of events,” said Vikas Ramugade, senior inspector, Sanpada police station.

Police said Mishra was a native of Madhya Pradesh and was residing in Nerul. He was earning his livelihood by working as a daily wage labourer at construction sites. The police are trying to contact his family.