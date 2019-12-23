e-paper
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Home / Cities / Labourer dies after lift comes crashing down in Mohali under-construction building

Labourer dies after lift comes crashing down in Mohali under-construction building

Victim was trying to reach the fourth floor of the building when the incident took place

cities Updated: Dec 23, 2019 00:09 IST
Hindustan Times, Mohali
A 34-year-old labourer died after the lift of an under-construction building came crashing down while he was on it, in Phase 8 of Mohali, on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Mohammad Zuber, 25, a native of Madhopur in Bihar. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. As per information, the family used to work and live at the construction site and the victim was trying to reach the fourth floor of the building when the incident took place.

Police said that the labour contractor Mohammad Suber, who is also a relative of the victim, rushed Zuber to the civil hospital in Phase VI from where he was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him brought dead.

In his statement, Suber told the police that the victim had already made four rounds of the fourth floor but when he got on for the fifth time, the cable snapped and the lift came crashing down. Inquest proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the CrPC at the Phase VIII police station.

