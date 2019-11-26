e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019

Labourer dies after shanty set ablaze in Ludhiana

Police launch manhunt for neighbour who had torched shack after drunken spat

cities Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A 25-year-old labourer was burnt alive after his neighbour torched his shanty following a verbal spat in Beela village onAasi Road near Pakhowal on Monday. The victim, Buddhu, died on the way to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The Sadar police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Krishan Kumar of Beela village, and launched a manhunt for his arrest. During initial investigation, the police found that Krishan had consumed liquor before setting the shanty on fire.

Buddhu’s mother Purniya, said she lived with the victim, his wife Kranti and his son in the shanty.

Purniya said Buddhu and Krishan, who is also a labourer, used to consume alcohol together and indulge in verbal spats. “The two had consumed liquor on Sunday night and indulged in a serious spat. They came to blows before we intervened and resolved the matter. However, Krishan nursed a grudge and torched our shanty while Buddhu was asleep and Kranti and I were off to work on Monday afternoon,” Purniya told the police.

Purniya said, “Buddhu did not get a chance to escape and was burnt alive. We rushed him to the civil hospital with the help of locals, but he was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, and died on the way.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Om Parkash, who is investigating the case, said Buddhu had suffered 80% burns. “We have booked Krishan under Sections 302 (murder), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched a manhunt for his arrest,” the ASI said.

tags
top news
BJP’s Maharastra plan unravels after Ajit Pawar throws in the towel
BJP’s Maharastra plan unravels after Ajit Pawar throws in the towel
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Devendra Fadnavis 1st CM in Maharashtra with shortest 2nd tenure
Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid
Pawar vs Pawar: How uncle ended nephew’s coup bid
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Modi, Shah, Nadda met to take stock of Maharashtra after top court order
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Tata Motors names its upcoming seven-seater Gravitas
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
Supriya Sule cements status in NCP after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
Sena, NCP & Cong meet: Uddhav to be Chief Minister, will take oath on Thursday
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities