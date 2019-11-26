Labourer dies after shanty set ablaze in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 23:35 IST

A 25-year-old labourer was burnt alive after his neighbour torched his shanty following a verbal spat in Beela village onAasi Road near Pakhowal on Monday. The victim, Buddhu, died on the way to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

The Sadar police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Krishan Kumar of Beela village, and launched a manhunt for his arrest. During initial investigation, the police found that Krishan had consumed liquor before setting the shanty on fire.

Buddhu’s mother Purniya, said she lived with the victim, his wife Kranti and his son in the shanty.

Purniya said Buddhu and Krishan, who is also a labourer, used to consume alcohol together and indulge in verbal spats. “The two had consumed liquor on Sunday night and indulged in a serious spat. They came to blows before we intervened and resolved the matter. However, Krishan nursed a grudge and torched our shanty while Buddhu was asleep and Kranti and I were off to work on Monday afternoon,” Purniya told the police.

Purniya said, “Buddhu did not get a chance to escape and was burnt alive. We rushed him to the civil hospital with the help of locals, but he was referred to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, and died on the way.”

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Om Parkash, who is investigating the case, said Buddhu had suffered 80% burns. “We have booked Krishan under Sections 302 (murder), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched a manhunt for his arrest,” the ASI said.