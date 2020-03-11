e-paper
Labourer killed for allegedly demanding sexual favours

Labourer killed for allegedly demanding sexual favours

cities Updated: Mar 11, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE A youth who works as a labourer has been arrested for the murder of another labourer at Sinhagad college in Vadgaon Budruk on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Bandu Niranjan Ingle (40), of Barshi in Akola district, while the accused has been identified as Virendrakumar Rammilan Singh (20) of Uttar Pradesh . According to police both were working as labourers.

The accused first stabbed the victim with an empty beer bottle and then set him on fire near Sinhagad College in Vadgaon Budruk. The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when the body of deceased was found, said police.

“We found an ECG report in Ingle’s pocket. We studied the ECG report and visited the hospital from where it was obtained. From there we got the details of the deceased and other details.”, said senior police inspector Nandkishor Shelke of Sinhgad road police station.

“Singh and Ingle were good friends. However, Ingle started demanding sexual favours from Singh. This enraged Singh. He took Ingle to an isolated spot on the hill, located on the bank of an abandoned quarry. Here Singh overpowered Ingle and at first smashed his head with a stone and then stabbed him. Singh then threw petrol on him and set him ablaze,” added Shelke.

