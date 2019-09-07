e-paper
Lahore Museum holds first-ever Sikh exhibition

cities Updated: Sep 07, 2019 01:05 IST
Indo-Asian News Service
LAHORE A first-ever Sikh exhibition is currently on at the Lahore Museum which has been organised in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, a media report said.

A large number of members of the Sikh community from India, the US, UK and Canada visited the exhibition after it was inaugurated by museum director Tariq Mahmood on Tuesday, The Express Tribune reported.

The most important item on display is the “palki” which was donated by Sikh sanghat to the Lahore Museum. The museum authorities have displayed Guru Granth Sahib in the “palki” in the middle of the gallery.

Javed said that the Lahore Museum is a rich repository of Sikh art.

“There are multidimensional collections. For instance, paintings, coins, shawls, furniture, weapons and costumes of Sikh nobility are on display at the exhibition.”

The exhibition will conclude on September 30.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 01:05 IST

