Land acquired, Ludhiana airport inches closer to reality

Updated: May 23, 2020 20:12 IST

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has taken the possession of 161.3-acre land in Aitiana village of Raikot tehsil for the construction of an international civil aviation terminal at the Indian Air Force station in Halwara, around 35km from the city.

Confirming the same, deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said in lieu of the acquired land, the farmers have been paid a compensation of ₹20.6 lakh per acre. Besides, each eligible family will also be paid ₹5.5 lakh as rehabilitation and resettlement amount, he said. GLADA additional chief administrator Bhupinder Singh was also present on the occasion.

Agrawal said the Punjab government was making efforts to ensure that the airport becomes operational in the next two-and-a-half years. The first phase of the project will include development of a new international civil aviation terminal over 135.54 acres for full-fledged operations up to Code-4C type aircrafts.

Agrawal said the project shall be implemented through a joint venture company (JVC) formed with the majority stake of 51% of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and 49% stake of the Punjab government through GLADA.

A long-pending demand of Ludhiana residents, the international airport is aimed at boosting economic development, generating employment opportunities and bringing in tourism in the area.