Land compensation to farmers disbursed for phase 1 of Jewar airport project

cities

Updated: Jan 08, 2020 19:48 IST

GREATER NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar administration Wednesday said it has distributed the entire land compensation to farmers whose 1239.14 hectares were acquired under the first phase of the Noida international greenfield airport project in Jewar, along the 165km Yamuna Expressway.

“Farmers have already collected the land compensation for 1,075.95 hectares of the total 1,239.14 hectares. The compensation for the remaining land has been deposited with the land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement tribunal, set up in the district as per Section 76/77 of the resettlement Act, 2013. As per the section, the administration has the power to deposit the compensation amount, of farmers who are not accepting their money against their land, with the tribunal,” Abhay Kumar Singh, subdivisional magistrate, the official in charge of the airport land acquisition, said.

The administration has deposited ₹179.54 crore with the tribunal and now the administration will start taking physical possession of the remaining land from January 15.

“As per law, the administration can deposit with the tribunal the compensation to farmers who refuse to take the money. This can be done once over 80% the total land required is acquired. We have fixed a target of taking physical possession of the remaining land from January 12 to January 16, 2020,” Singh said.

There are a few farmers in village Ranhera, Rohi, Parohi, Kishorpur, Dayanatpur and Banwaribas, who filed cases before the Allahabad high court refusing to give their land and seeking a higher compensation. The administration is offering ₹2,500 per square metre and these farmers have demanded that they should be paid ₹3,600 per square metre.

After a section of farmers refused to give their land for the Jewar airport last month, the Gautam Budh Nagar administration had repeatedly appealed to them to accept the compensation and give up their land, else their compensation will be deposited with the tribunal. But they still did not accept the compensation, officials said.

“After taking physical possession, we will hand over the land to the Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the nodal agency for the airport, and it will further hand over the land to Zurich International AG, the company that has won the rights to develop the airport,” Singh said.

As per the detailed project report, NIAL needs 1,239.14 hectares from six villages under phase one of the airport and on the whole, it needs 5,000 hectares for the entire project.