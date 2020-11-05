Land dispute leaves 1 dead, 10 injured in Bengal’s Murshidabad

cities

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 08:22 IST

A man was killed and 10 people were injured on Wednesday during a violent clash over ownership of a plot of land at Dhulian in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

The deceased was identified as Imran Sheikh (52).

The injured men were admitted to the state-run Jangipur Hospital and Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital in the district.

The injured men have accused the brother of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) district leader of carrying out the attack.

An old dispute between two rival families over ownership of a plot of land under the jurisdiction of Dhulian municipality area led to the violent clash, local people told the police.

On Wednesday morning, around 50 armed men arrived at the plot to occupy it by force.

Members of a family, who claims to be the legal owner of the plot, were allegedly attacked with crude bombs and firearms, when they tried to put up a resistance.

Sheikh and some other men sustained bullet and splinter injuries. Sheikh died on the way to the hospital.

Salim Sheikh, one of the injured men, said, “Barik Sheikh, who is the brother of TMC leader Anarul Haque, led the attack. The goons fired at (Imran) Sheikh, who was my uncle.”

Haque denied the allegation. “My brother was not present at the spot, where the clash had broken out. Some people are trying to frame him,” he said.

TMC legislator from Shamserganj, Amirul Islam, led a sit-in demonstration in front of Shamserganj police station and condemned the attack.

“The incident occurred because of the negligence of the local police authorities. The officer-in-charge of the police station should be transferred,” said the lawmaker.

Prasenjit Banerjee, sub-divisional police officer, (SDPO), Jangipur, said, “We have started a case on the basis of a written complaint. Four persons have been arrested. Raids are in progress to nab the other accused.”