Landlords, PG owners in Ludhiana extend helping hand to tenants

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 22:31 IST

Amid lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, landlords and paying guest owners in the city have been found cooperating with tenants for rents besides extending them support in coping with the pandemic. During these tough times, their business has taken a second seat, the first being their responsibility towards the mankind.

Some of these landlords and PG owners who depend only on the rental income for their living have braced missing rental payments during the times of curfew. They said they are not evicting any occupant who is poor rather cooperating with those who can manage to pay the rent. “We will remind the tenants about the payment of rent but will not pressurise them for the same,” they said.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner Pradeep Agrawal ordered that the landlords housing labourers will not force any migrant labourer to pay rent for March. He further added that these orders are only for the benefit of needy persons who do not have any money to pay the rent.

Hari Om Sharma, owner of a PG at Aman Nagar, said, “There are around 15 persons including those working in the public health and hospitality industry residing here. Besides arranging food and other commodities for the residents, I am also helping some of them financially,” adding, “I am not asking anyone to pay the rent.”

He further said that these persons are living away from their families and it his duty to look after them. “These youngsters are like my own family. I have told them to reach out to me if they need anything in these distressful times, added Sharma.

Prithipal Singh, a landlord at Vivek Nagar, said, “If I am not able to earn anything this month, how can I expect my tenant to make any money. We are all in the same boat and we must help each other.”

The owner of Lucky PG Hostel in New Deep Nagar, Harish Dhand, said there are around 40 people including students, doctors, police personnel and other government employees residing in his accommodation. “The persons residing at my hostel are not poor. Therefore, I will ask for the rent from them but in case they are unable to pay, I will not force them,” he said.

Similarly, Sarabjeet Kaur, a landlord at Punjab Mata Nagar, said she will not demand rent from her tenants this month as they had also not received their salaries.