e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Landlords waive rent due to coronavirus lockdown

Landlords waive rent due to coronavirus lockdown

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 00:57 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

As the nation struggles with the 21-day lockdown and economic activities virtually came to a standstill, landlords have started waiving rents to help tenants cope with this problem. The reason behind this move is that given high rental rates in the city, rents consume a significant portion of the expenditure.

On Thursday, three landlords waived off three months’ rents of their tenants at Juhu and Andheri. “There is no business activity and the tenants would have found it very hard to continue in the place. Hence, I convinced the landlords to waive rent,” said Vikram Mehta, president of a leading realty brokerage firm.

Similarly Lodha Group has waived rentals of about 200 commercial tenants in their properties of Palava City, Thane, south Mumbai and Pune till normalcy returns. “Since the retailers need to focus on paying salaries to their employees and taking care of their families, rents are huge stress on them. Hence we decided to reduce this stress,” said the company spokesperson.

Rents are also a major source of income for many families. Lalit Mangtani who has several shops in Thakur village at Kandivali said he would waive 50 % of rents from his tenants. “Rents are the only source of my income. However I can anticipate the problem faced by my tenant and hence decided to lessen this burden,” said Mangtani.

top news
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
PM Modi asks G20 for an effective global response to coronavirus: Reports
Covid-19 updates: 5,00,000 people affected by coronavirus globally
Covid-19 updates: 5,00,000 people affected by coronavirus globally
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
Clot-busting drug may work in Covid-19 emergency: Researchers
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
Special flights from Delhi airport to fly back foreigners from 5 countries
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
For Covid-19 lockdown, Delhi introduces colour-coded e-passes
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
Huawei’s new smartphones feature a 50-megapixel camera
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
Coronavirus | India cases surge; phone tracking idea; 24x7 shops: Top 10 updates
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities