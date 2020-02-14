e-paper
Law on the anvil for garbage management in villages: Javadekar

cities Updated: Feb 14, 2020 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
PUNE The government is planning to introduce a law for garbage management for villages with a population of more than 3,000 people, Prakash Javadekar, union minister of environment, forest and climate change, on Friday.

Javadekar was in the city to host the district level Development coordination and monitoring committee (Disha) meeting.

He said while the garbage management model for small villages was yet to be finalised yet, the government was in the process of collecting data and working on the same.

He blamed the dumping of garbage and sewage into the rivers for the pollution of the rivers. “Most of the rivers in India are polluted and the reason behind this is almost 70 per cent sewage is mixed in it. There is a need to improve sewage treatment plant facility,” he said.

“I have instructed Pune district officials to prepare a master plan for garbage management in small villages. Right now garbage management is carried out only in cities. In rural areas, the authorities are collecting the garbage and throwing it on the roadside or near water bodies,” he said.

The minister reviewed the Mula-Mutha river rejuvenation project, Pune metro project and mid-day meal scheme in the district.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule, MLA Amol Kolhe, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Girish Bapat and Amar Sable were present at the Disha meet.

