e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Lawyer, activist use social media to help migrants leave for MP

Lawyer, activist use social media to help migrants leave for MP

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 00:25 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Sudhir Gupta, a lawyer from Palghar, and Dhawal Patel, a social worker, came to the rescue of 1,200 migrants who wanted to leave for their hometowns in Madhya Pradesh after the government’s online booking system for transit pass went down due to overload. This was the first MP-bound train to leave from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which left Palghar on Sunday night and reached Meghnagar in Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

As the online booking system couldn’t be accessed for two consecutive days, Gupta and Patel appealed to people on social media to contact them to manually make a list of migrants and then passed it over to the government authorities. The state government then got in touch with the MP government.

“We got information that the online system of the government was not working, so we decided to help. We appealed to the people on social media to contact us and got a huge response,” said Gupta. “Though only 1,200 passengers could board the train, we are preparing a second list for Madhya Pradesh,” said Patel.

The Madhya Pradesh government bore the fare expenses and did not charge the migrants, said Gupta. After the train reached Meghnagar on Monday, the MP government arranged buses to take the passengers to various districts, said Gupta.

An officer from Palghar collector’s office confirmed that the online system was overloaded with around 1.90 lakh applications from migrants from various states and hence needed to be shut for two days.

Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, another train left for Jaunpur from Palghar carrying 1,200 migrants. However, the passengers had to pay ₹740 as fare, said Milind Kirtikar, station superintendent, Western Railway, Palghar.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
Twitter to highlight misleading Covid-19 tweets that could harm users
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In