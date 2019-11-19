Layout plan for Indirapuram Extension scheme ready

cities

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 21:24 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) said Tuesday that it has completed the layout plan for its upcoming Indirapuram Extension housing scheme, which is proposed adjacent to CISF Road near Kanawani and is expected to attract a population of about 15,000 in the next five years. The layout preparation was initiated by GDA this September.

The officials said they prepared the layout for 120 acres, which includes 60 acres belonging to GDA. They said group housing plots will come up over one acre adjacent to CISF Road while the land towards the rear will be left for other category of plots.

“The land belonging to GDA has been demarcated along with the rest of private land. We are now trying to finalise the approach road to our land as the land chunks available with us are not continuous. If need be, we can change the alignment of connecting roads. For the private land owners, we have asked them to give us land under the land pooling policy and we will return to them an agreed upon percentage of developed plots,” Asheesh Shivpuri, chief architect & town planner, GDA, said.

“Under land pooling, the land owners will also have to pay development charges. The owners can either sell the developed land or use it for housing projects. The Indirapuram Extension scheme is to come up in five years. It is in close proximity of Delhi border, NH-9, CISF Road and the Hindon elevated road,” he said.

The authority will finalise the land rates soon and will arrange the funds for the scheme development. Officials said the layout plan has made provisions for different utilities — 45-50% for housing, 5% for commercial development, 20% for road infrastructure/transport utilities and 15% for parks and institutional areas.