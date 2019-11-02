LEDs to illuminate streets in Panchkula district

cities

Aiming to figure in the Smart City list, the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) has finalised a project under which old streetlights will be replaced with light-emitting diode (LED) lights.

The civic body had recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture of public sector undertakings (PSUs) of the Ministry of Power, which will carry out the work.

For the project, the EESL conducted a survey of streetlights, dark and missing points in the district recently. The survey was started from the city and was completed last week with inclusion of Pinjore and Kalka.

As per the survey report, there are a total of 18,619 light points in the district, out of which 80% falls in Panchkula and the remaining in Pinjore and Kalka. The report said there are 13,947 light points in Panchkula, 2,892 in Pinjore and 870 in Kalka that will be replaced with LED streetlights.

MC commissioner Rajesh Jogpal said, “Panchkula will have LED lights under the project. The EESL will ensure implementation of the LED streetlight programme for which it has already conducted a survey of the existing streetlights and dark spots in the city.”

PINJORE MOST POORLY LIT

The survey report also stated that in the district, Pinjore is the most poorly lit (25%), followed by Kalka (8%) and then Panchkula (4%).

The report said there are a total of 911 black points in the district where proper lighting is required while there are 1,315 missing points which need to have streetlights.

“The company has submitted the survey report and the authorities have gone through it. The work will start accordingly. The replacement of old streetlights with LEDs will also reduce the expenditure on electricity bills. The project will save energy with automatic functioning of streetlights with a centralised system,” said Jogpal.

MC officials said electricity bills to the tune of ₹4 crore were paid in 2017-18.

