Leopard enters house in Rupnagar village, rescued

On spotting the leopard, the terrorised occupants of the house went to another room and bolted it from the inside, and informed the other villagers on phone.

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2019 00:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rupnagar
The leopard entered the house of Jaswinder Singh of Sirsa Nangal village in Rupnagar through the main gate around 1:45pm on Saturday.(HT PHOTO)
         

A leopard entered a house in Sirsa Nangal village on Saturday afternoon.

The leopard entered the house of Jaswinder Singh through the main gate around 1:45pm. Thereafter it entered a room of the house.

On spotting the leopard, the terrorised occupants of the house went to another room and bolted it from the inside, and informed the other villagers on phone.

The villagers later informed the police, who reached the spot.

The villagers and the police then locked the leopard in.

On being informed, the wildlife officials also reached the spot and a team from Chhatbir Zoo was also summoned to rescue the leopard.The team made attempts to tranquillize the leopard twice, but to no avail.

Thereafter, the rescue team forced the leopard to enter a cage placed at the door of the room at 6:45pm.

Wildlife department divisional forest officer Monica Yadav said the leopard had wounded one of his legs and will be taken to Chhatbir Zoo,where it will be treated under the supervision of doctors. She said that the leopard will be released in the wild after recovery.

The presence of the 3-year-old leopard created fear and wonder among the villagers and a large number of onlookers gathered on the rooftop of the adjoining houses.

