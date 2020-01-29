LESA squad assaulted, FIR lodged

cities

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:40 IST

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) lodged an FIR against a consumer, SS Chauhan, for allegedly manhandling the squad that snapped power connection to his house in Virat Nagar locality of Alambagh on Wednesday.

In the ongoing drive against power theft, the squad reached the residence of SS Chauhan who had power dues of over Rs 4.06 lakh.

The connection in his house was in the name of Shivram Varma. The LESA squad asked Chauhan to deposit the pending amount to avoid disconnection. But Chauhan allegedly called two persons who attacked the squad. Contractual workers Surendra Pandey, Amritlal, Saeed Ahmed, and Kamlesh Yadav were injured.

The employees reached LESA office in Ashiana, where LESA GM asked the JE to lodge FIR against the consumer.